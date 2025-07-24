Medicaid cuts could impact 37 Georgia nursing homes, study says

The Brief A new study from Brown University warns that 37 Georgia nursing homes are at risk of closing due to $1 trillion in Medicaid cuts included in President Trump’s budget, with five located in metro Atlanta. Nearly 70% of Georgia nursing home residents rely on Medicaid; Sen. Jon Ossoff says the cuts could displace thousands of vulnerable seniors and overwhelm the state’s healthcare system. Georgia ranks among the top five states with the most facilities at risk; the national list includes 579 homes serving mostly Medicaid patients with low occupancy or quality ratings.



A new study from Brown University’s School of Public Health warns that 37 nursing homes across Georgia are at risk of closing following cuts to the Medicaid program included in President Donald Trump’s recently signed budget bill.

According to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, Medicaid will be slashed by $1 trillion in the next 10 years.

What they're saying:

The report has prompted concern from Sen. Jon Ossoff, who says the cuts threaten critical care for Georgia’s elderly population. According to Ossoff, the timing is particularly alarming, as nearly 70% of seniors in Georgia nursing homes rely on Medicaid for coverage.

Five of the 37 at-risk nursing homes are located in the metro Atlanta area. They include:

Arrowhead Health and Rehab in Clayton County

PruittHealth in Cobb County

Meadowbrook Health and Rehab in DeKalb County

Healthcare at College Park in Fulton County

Sadie G. Mays Health and Rehab Center in Fulton County

Georgia is in the list of top 5 states with most nursing homes at risk of closure.

Sen. Ossoff is urging federal leaders to reconsider the Medicaid cuts, warning that closures could displace thousands of vulnerable seniors and strain the state’s healthcare infrastructure.

Click here for full list.

Study requested by Democrats

The study was reportedly requested by Senate Democrats. It identifies 579 nursing homes across the nation at risk of closing. The list is based on nursing homes where 85% or more of their patients receive Medicaid; nursing homes with current occupancy rates of less than 80%; and nursing homes with low quality ratings.

Expert opinion

What they're saying:

William Dow, professor of health policy and management at University of California, Berkeley School of Public Health and director of the Center on the Economics and Demography of Aging, has also weighed in on the possible impact of Medicaid cuts.

According to Dow, the newly signed budget law includes several provisions that could further affect health coverage and long-term care for older adults beyond the $1 trillion in Medicaid cuts.

One key concern is the loss of dual Medicaid coverage for some Medicare enrollees, which could make it more difficult for them to access and afford long-term care.

The law also blocks enforcement of a Biden-era rule mandating minimum staffing levels in nursing homes, halting planned quality improvements in these facilities. State budget pressures could lead to reductions in home- and community-based services that many seniors rely on.

Additionally, the bill’s massive tax cuts—expected to increase the national debt by $3 trillion over the next decade—could trigger automatic reductions in Medicare provider reimbursements unless Congress intervenes.

Dow also said that many of these changes won’t take effect for several years and many state and federal leaders still have time to reverse or mitigate the impacts through legislation, tax adjustments, or administrative actions.

White House responds

The other side:

The White House has said repeatedly that the Medicaid cuts will not affect the people it is meant for – pregnant women, children, seniors, and people with disabilities.

It has also insisted that by strengthening the integrity of Medicaid by elimating waste, fraud and abuse, its resources can be refocused on providing better care for those whom the program was designed to serve. The White House also posted this rebuttal on its website along with other statements about the budget bill.

The White House also accused the Congressional Budget Office of being wildly inaccurate.