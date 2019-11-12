McDonough police release photos of purse snatching suspects

McDonough police are looking for two men accused of snatching a woman's purse out of her shopping cart.

Police said the two people seen in surveillance pictures released by police walked into a Burlington department store October 23.

Investigators believe the man in the white shirt acted as the lookout while the man in the red hoody stole the purse. Both left in a white sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call McDonough police or call Crime Stoppers.