McDonough police release photos of purse snatching suspects
MCDONOUGH, Ga. - McDonough police are looking for two men accused of snatching a woman's purse out of her shopping cart.
Police said the two people seen in surveillance pictures released by police walked into a Burlington department store October 23.
Investigators believe the man in the white shirt acted as the lookout while the man in the red hoody stole the purse. Both left in a white sedan.
Anyone with information is asked to call McDonough police or call Crime Stoppers.