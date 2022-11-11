McDonough police officer praised for act of kindness to robbery victim

article

A McDonough police officer is being praised for a simple act of kindness toward a victim of a robbery.

The McDonough Police Department says it all began when Officer Harrison noticed a woman struggling and seeming frustrated at the pumps of a local gas station.

When he went up to talk to her, the woman explained her situation.

The woman said she had recently been robbed and lost all of her credit cards and money. She was trying to pay for gas with a pre-paid card, but the card kept declining.

Out of gas, out of money, and trying to get to work, the woman said she was going to have to leave her car and walk to work in the rain.

After hearing her story, Harrison took it upon himself and paid for her gas, so she could drive to work.

"We wanted to share Officer Harrison’s act of kindness. This is just another example of our Officers going above and beyond the call of duty," the McDonough Police Department wrote on Facebook.

The department's Facebook post has received dozens of comments praising the officer and thanking him for his service.