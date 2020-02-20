McDonough police looking for armed robbery suspect with purple gun

McDonough police are searching for an armed robbery suspect with a purple gun.

According to police, a man walked into the Hampton Inn on Avalon Court on Valentine's Day and robbed the night attendant at gunpoint. The suspect had a black and purple semiautomatic handgun.

Investigators said the man demanded money from the hotel employee before fleeing and getting into the passenger front side of a light-colored sedan.

The suspect is described as a black male in his late teens or early 20s.

Anyone with information is asked to call McDonough police at 470-878-1091