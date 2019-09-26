Mayor's plan to make Atlanta's streets safer

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says she has a plan to make commuting safer in Atlanta.

Mayor Bottoms plans to create more than 20 miles of streets across the city.

It's an effort to crack down on dozens of pedestrian, e-scooter, and bicycle accidents in Atlanta this year.

The mayor’s office says the city’s transportation officials will spend two years and $5 million to get the job done.

Officials also plan to re-write the e-scooter ordinance to make improvements.

The new plan will take effect in the beginning of next year.