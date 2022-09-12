Mayor Dickens wants your help picking the next chief of Atlanta police

article

While the city of Atlanta looks for its next chief to permanently lead the Atlanta Police Department, Mayor Andre Dickens says he wants your help in hiring for the job.

What issues do you think the department needs to focus on? Which personal qualities are most important to you in a leader?

In a survey sent out by the mayor's office, these are just some of the questions you'll be asked to give your opinion on.

"Effective 21st century policing requires a diverse group of community voices involved in the search for a permanent Police Chief," said Mayor Dickens. "Building public trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve is a collaborative process, and our Administration wants to ensure that all Atlantans have a seat at the table so we can hear their priorities for policing in Atlanta."

If you do choose to participate, the mayor's office says your submission will be anonymous.

You can access the survey here.