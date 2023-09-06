Mayor, APS challenge students to improve city of Atlanta through Minecraft

Mayor Andre Dickens kicked off a new challenge for students in Atlanta on Tuesday.

"Level Up Atlanta: Minecraft Student Build Challenge" challenges students to explore ways to improve our state capital through the Minecraft video game.

Students navigate through a virtual representation of Atlanta in the game and come up with proposals. The last day to submit a proposal is Nov. 30.

The contest is open to all Atlanta Public Schools students -- kindergarten through 12th grade.

Finalists will be selected in January.