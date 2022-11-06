Houston's own Mattress Mack just received the biggest payout in sports betting history.

Space City resident James McIngvale, also known as Mattress Mack, put $10 million of his own money on the line and won a total of $75 million because of the Houston Astros winning the World Series.

SUGGESTED: Houston Astros win 2022 World Series!

The bet is occurred through Caesars Sportsbook. Ken Fuchs, the company's Head of Sports says, "What can we say? We just wrote the biggest check in sports betting history to Mattress Mack for $30,000,000. Would we do it all again? You bet."

HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 05: Jim McIngvale reacts after throwing out the first pitch prior to Game Six of the 2022 World Series at Minute Maid Park on November 05, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Mack shared previously that he was offering incentives to customers to shop at his popular furniture store, Gallery Furniture, with promotional deals. When customers spent $3,000 on select mattresses, they would receive a refund if the Astros win the World Series. Gallery Furniture customers can now be even more excited about the Astros' win.

Mack says he is a man willing to take risks and if it helps people in the end, even better. "Whatever we can do to make people's lives better even if it's through this magical game of baseball, we will."

PREVIOUS STORY: Houston's Mattress Mack could win more than $70 million in Astros World Series bet

Mattress Mack is a well-known Houston sports fan, but on top of that, he gives back to the community.

He gave out 200 mattresses to Houston first responders and veterans at his Gallery Furniture store on Oct. 28. Mack even did the same thing while the Astros were playing the Phillies on the road in Philadelphia.

"While Mack may have won this round on the field, we’re proud of how we teamed up to support first responders and military veterans in Houston, Philly, and Atlantic City. And to Mack – we tip our Astros cap – and remind him that he can now support his Texans and Rockets…both attractively priced at +100000 to win a championship. The Astros are also currently +550 to win next year’s Fall Classic," Fuch said.