Mattie's Call issued for missing 81-year-old in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA - Atlanta police have issued a Maitte's call for a missing 81-year-old man from southwest Atlanta.
What we know:
Police said they are searching for Otis Wright, who was last seen around 8:20 a.m. on Monday on Cleveland Avenue.
A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.
He was last seen wearing an olive-green shirt, grey pants, dark brown socks, and a white cloth wrapped around his shoulder. Police said he also had a walking stick.
What you can do:
If you see him, contact 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.
The Source: Information in this article came from the Atlanta Police Department.