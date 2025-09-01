Mattie's Call issued for missing 81-year-old in southwest Atlanta

article

Atlanta police have issued a Maitte's call for a missing 81-year-old man from southwest Atlanta.

What we know:

Police said they are searching for Otis Wright, who was last seen around 8:20 a.m. on Monday on Cleveland Avenue.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

He was last seen wearing an olive-green shirt, grey pants, dark brown socks, and a white cloth wrapped around his shoulder. Police said he also had a walking stick.

What you can do:

If you see Wright, contact 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.