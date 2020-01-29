Mattie's Call issued for missing Clayton County bipolar woman

Clayton County police need your help finding a woman who has been missing for four days.

If you have any information that can help find Shinikki Harper, please contact the police. (Clayton County Police Department)

Officers say 46-year-old Shinikki Harper left her home on foot the night of Jan. 25 and has not returned since.

Harper suffers from both schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, police say.

She is described as being 5'4" tall with a weight of 199. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Harper was last seen wearing a gray shirt, pink, and tennis shoes.

If you have any information that can help find Harper, please call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.