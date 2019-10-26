Mattie's Call issued for missing 67-year-old Clayton County man

Clayton County police need your help finding a missing 67-year-old man.

According to police, R.C. Lynn left a home on the 5600 block of Bryant Boulevard in Morrow around 8 p.m. Friday on foot.

Officials say Lynn is diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, dementia, and anxiety.

He was last seen wearing a green zip-up jacket, orange pants, a red skull cap, and black shoes. He is described as being 6-feet-4-inches tall with a weight of 145 pounds.

If you know anything that can help police, please contact Clayton County officials at 770-477-3550 or 770-477-3747.