Mattie's Call issued for missing 41-year-old Georgia man with schizophrenia

Clayton County police are searching for a missing man who walked away from his home and wasn't been seen since.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has been issued for 41-year-old Mitchell Wright.

According to officials, Wright walked away from a home on the 5900 block of Highway 85 in Riverdale around midnight Monday. While Wright has a habit of walking away, police want to make sure he's safe.

Officials say Wright has been diagnosed with borderline bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, anxiety, and depression.

The missing man is described as being 6-feet-2-inches tall with a weight of 150 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Wright was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

If you have any information that can help find Wright, please contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.

