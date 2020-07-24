Mattie's Call issued for 73-year-old Lawrenceville man

article

Police in Gwinnett County are searching for a missing 73-year-old man. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Boyd W. Burkhart was last seen Friday around 8 a.m. along Vanderbilt Place near Lawrenceville, Gwinnett County police say.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Burkhart is described by police as being 5-feet-10-inches tall, weighing about 180 pounds, with brown eyes, and gray hair. He was last seen wearing eyeglasses, a turquoise-stripe shirt, khaki shorts, and white tennis shoes.

Burkhart may be driving a 2011 gray Toyota Camry with Georgia tag BNP2576.

Anyone who sees him should call 911 of the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5700.

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.