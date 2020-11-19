Mattie's Call issued for 58-year-old Dunwoody man

article

Police in Dunwoody are searching for a 58-year-old man. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Parrish Christopher Platt was last seen at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday at his home on Winters Chapel Road, Dunwoody police said.

Platt is described by police as being 5-feet-11-inches tall and weighing 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing an older straw hat, sunglasses around his neck, a light blue long sleeve shirt depicting a panda eating bamboo on the front, black pants, and black shoes.

Police said Platt is disabled, has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, and has a diminished mental capacity. He does not have the ability to communicate verbally.

Platt is known to walk along the Winters Chapel corridor from his home to Peachtree Industrial Blvd.

Anyone who sees Platt is asked to call 911 immediately or the Dunwoody Police Department at 678-382-6911.