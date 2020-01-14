Mattie's Call issued for 44-year-old Clayton County man who walked away during day trip

article

Police in Clayton County are searching for a missing 44-year-old man. A Mattie’s Call, Georgia’s emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been activated.

Shane Michel Kaslosky was last seen Tuesday morning in the 800 block of Battlecreek Road. Clayton County police say Kaslosky was on a day trip and walked away from the location. He not been seen or heard from since.

Police Kaslosky has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and drug dependency.

Kaslosky is described by police as being 5-feet-11-inches tall, weighing about 200 pounds, with blonde hair, and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.