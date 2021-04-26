Mattie's Call issued for 39-year-old Rex woman

article

Police in Clayton County are searching for a missing 39-year-old woman. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Sheila Montes left her family home located on Diamond Drive in Rex on Monday afternoon while her mother was at the grocery store, the Clayton County Police Department said.

Officers spent the afternoon searching the surrounding areas and checking with nearby businesses. There has been no signs of her.

Montes is described by police as being 5-feet-4-inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with brown hair in a ponytail, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and black Capri pants.

Anyone who sees her should call 911. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747.

