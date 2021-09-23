Mattie's Call issued for 24-year-old Hampton man

article

Police are searching for a missing 23-year-old man who was last seen walking to a nearby gas station but never returned. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Sebastian Shepherd was last seen on Wednesday around 4:30 p.m. heading from his home on Paladin Drive to that gas station located on Tara Blvd. and Flicker Road, according to the Clayton County Police Department.

Shepherd is described by police as being 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighing about 160 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue Polo jacket, blue jeans, and white Air Force sneakers.

Police said Shepherd has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and may be in danger of harming himself.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call 911 or Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.

