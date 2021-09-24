Mattie's Call issued for 22-year-old Riverdale man

article

Police in Clayton County are searching for a missing 22-year-old Riverdale man last seen Thursday. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

John Schwartz was last seen in the 500 block of State Route 85 in Riverdale, the Clayton County Police Department said.

Schwartz is described by police as being 6-feet-3-inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with blue eyes, and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black jacket, and gray sweatpants.

Police said Schwartz ran away after his caregiver caught him doing drugs. He has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

Anyone who sees him should call 911 or the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS