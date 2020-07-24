Mattie's Call for missing 67-year-old Atlanta man

article

Police in Atlanta are searching for a missing 67-year-old man. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Thomas King was last seen on July 22 around 3:51 p.m. being dropped off by a cab in the 200 block of Lakewood Way after being released from Emory Hospital, police said. He has not been seen or heard from since.

King is described by police as being about 5-foot-5-inches to 5-foot-6-inches tall and about 120 to 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing beige shorts and a shirt carrying a clear plastic bag from the hospital.

Anyone who sees him should call 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.