Mattie's Call for missing 53-year-old Clayton County man

Police in Clayton County have issued a Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, for a missing 53-year-old man.

Snedrick Wendell Cook was last seen three weeks ago, family members told police. He has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and bipolar disorder for which he takes medication, police said. Cook is believed to be off his medication, family members told police. He has a history of walking away for three or four days, but usually returns home, according to police.

Cook is described by police as being 6-foot-2-inches tall, weighing about 205 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Cook is asked to call 911 or the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3648.