Mattie's Call for missing 39-year-old Clayton County man

Police in Clayton County are searching for a missing 39-year-old man. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Oresta Grant was last seen on April 1 at 11 a.m. in the 1000 block of Lake Regency Drive, the Clayton County Police Department said.

Grant is described as being 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. He was seen wearing an orange shirt, blue jeans, a black jacket, and black Fila shoes.

Police said he has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

Anyone who sees him should call 911. Anyone with information should contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747.

