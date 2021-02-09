Mattie's Call for 16-year-old Clayton County girl

article

Police in Clayton County are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Chyasia Wellington was last seen Monday around 8 a.m. in the 1000 block of Brandon Hill Way, the Clayton County Police Department said. Investigators believe Wellington ran away with an unknown male.

Police describe her as being 5-feet-6-inches tall, weighing about 212 pounds, with blonde hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black leggings, black slippers, and a gray and white sweatshirt.

Wellington has been diagnosed with ADHD and bipolar disorder.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 or the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 or 770-477-3747.

