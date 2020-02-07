MATTIE'S CALL: Clayton Police search for disabled 23-year-old

Clayton County police is seeking the public's help in their search for a disabled 23-year-old who has not been seen since Thursday morning.

According to police, Solomon Chavies left his last known location on foot on February 6 around 8:30 a.m. after getting in some sort of dispute with the on site management.

Investigators diagnosed Chavies with Schizophrenia and is believed to not have his medication with him.

Chavies is described as a black male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, with black hair, and weighing around 130 pounds. He was last spotted wearing a grey shirt with blue jeans and brown shoes.

Anyone with information on Chavies' whereabouts should call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 immediately.

