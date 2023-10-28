Matthew Perry, star of 'Friends,' dies after apparent drowning

article

Matthew Perry, star of the hit show "Friends," died after an apparent drowning, according to FOX News.

Law enforcement sources confirmed to FOX News that Perry was found dead Saturday in what appeared to be a drowning at a home in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles.

According to TMZ, emergency personnel first responded to a call reporting cardiac arrest at the house. No drugs were found on the scene and no foul play is suspected, per the outlet.

Perry was 54 years old.

Perry was best known for playing Chandler Bing on the popular sitcom, "Friends." He has also acted in a number of other movies like "Fools Rush In" and "17 Again" along with a number of television shows like "Go On" and "The Odd Couple." Perry also became an author with the release of his memoir, "Friend, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing."

Image 1 of 4 ▼ FRIENDS -- Season 10 -- Pictured: Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, David Schwimmer as Dr. Ross Geller (Photo by NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Perry was born on August 19, 1969 in Williamstown, Massachusetts to parents Suzanne Marie and John Bennett Perry. He was raised in Canada and spent many years of his childhood there before moving to Los Angeles.

Perry made small appearances in several television shows including "240-Robert," "Charles in Charge," "Silver Spoons" and "The Tracey Ullman Show" before he landed a leading role in the show "Boys Will Be Boys" from 1987 until 1988.

After that, he had more appearances in shows like "Just the Ten of Us," "Highway to Heaven," "Empty Nest" and "Growing Pains."

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - OCTOBER 14: Actor Matthew Perry arrives at the 9th Annual Dinner Benefiting the Lili Claire Foundation at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 14, 2006 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images) Expand

"Who’s the Boss," "Beverly Hills, 90210," "Dream On," "Deadly Relations" and "Home Free" were all shows Perry had small roles in before landing the role of Bing on "Friends," a role he would hold for the next ten years.

Perry was on "Friends" with Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer. The cast of the show came back together in 2021 for "Friends: The Reunion" where they revisited the set of the show, read through scenes and laughed through some of the show’s most popular moments.

After "Friends," Perry continued to act in TV shows and movies including "The Ron Clark Story," "Numb," "Birds of America," "17 Again," "Mr. Sunshine," "Go On," "The Odd Couple," "The Good Fight" and "The Kennedys After Camelot."

In November 2022, Perry released his memoir "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing" where he wrote about his time of "Friends" and his long battle with addiction.

FOX News contributed to this report. This story is developing. Check back for updates.