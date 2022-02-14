Massive fire destroys DeKalb County home, damages others

article

Officials are investigating a fire that destroyed a two-story home in DeKalb County.

Fire crews responding to a house fire on Benson Ridge Sunday afternoon arrived at the scene to find flames all around the home.

Officials say the fire moved quickly and damaged neighboring homes due to the winds in the area.

Crews worked to contain the fire and prevent any more damage to other buildings.

No one was injured in the blaze. The cause is still under investigation.

