Massive drug bust takes cocaine worth $3.5 million off streets

More than 32 kilograms of cocaine were seized in a massive drug operation on Monday.

Officers and K-9 officers part of the DeKalb County High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Unit were working a “package interdiction operation” near freight loading docks near Moreland Avenue and Interstate 285.

K-9 Argo alerted his handler of a possible pallet of cardboard boxes which may contain a controlled substance. Two pallets in all were found.

When officers executed a search warrant they found the first box had 20 kilograms of cocaine and the second had 12 kilograms.

Investigators estimate, in all, they took $3.5 million worth of cocaine off the streets in the operation.