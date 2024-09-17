Video: Masked robbers break through ceiling of Atlanta business

The Brief Atlanta police say two men broke through a check-cashing business' ceiling to rob the business. Security footage showed the moment the men fell through the ceiling and grabbed the manager working behind the counter. Police say the men got away with about $150,000 in cash.



Atlanta police are searching for two men caught on camera dropping through the ceiling during a brazen robbery at a local cash-checking business.

The robbery happened on Sept. 3, at Atlanta Check Cashiers on the 2500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, officials say.

In a surveillance video released by the Atlanta Police Department, the manager of the business is walking behind the counter when bits of debris begin falling on her. Shortly after, one masked man drops out of the ceiling, pulling down wires as he falls.

Another man follows from the same hole, grabbing the panicking woman and holding her on the floor.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ (Atlanta Police Department)

The manager told police that she was forced down and overheard the two men talking on the phone with a third man, who was providing information about who was entering the business.

According to the incident report, the men forced the manager to take them to the business' safe, taking around $150,000 in cash, which they placed in a pink and black duffle bag. They then duct-taped the woman and left her in the bathroom.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Atlanta Police Department)

After the two men left the business, the woman was able to get out of the bathroom and hit the panic button, calling 911. Thankfully, she was not injured in the robbery.

Investigators believe the two men used power tools to cut a hole in the roof of the business.

Police say the men left the scene in an older model two-door pickup truck that was driven by the third suspect. The truck may be black or green.

Authorities described the first suspect as a light-skinned Black male who was around 6 feet tall and could be in his 30s. The second suspect was described as a dark-skinned Black male with a slim build and a height of about 5 feet 8 inches.

If you have any information that could help police with the case, call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477,