Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 2:29 PM EDT until WED 10:30 PM EDT, Clay County, Dougherty County
6
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 5:19 PM EDT until THU 1:15 AM EDT, Irwin County
Flash Flood Watch
until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County, Clay County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 8:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Wind Advisory
until THU 11:00 AM EDT, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County

'Masked Mayor' encourages residents to 'Mask Up' during pandemic

By
Published 
South Fulton
FOX 5 Atlanta

Mask-up initiative in South Fulton

The 'masked mayor' says he's on a mission to encourage residents to wear masks to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - “The Masked Mayor” is on a mission to encourage residents to wear masks to help stop the spread of COVID in the City of South Fulton. He's partnering with local businesses to get the word out.

The masked crusader made the rounds at the Shops of Camp Creek Village on Butner Road on Wednesday afternoon, armed with decals encouraging residents to wear masks.

He asked business owners to display the decals and require customers wear face coverings.

City of South Fulton Mayor Bill Edwards is the man behind the mask.

"We just want to tell everybody, here in South Fulton we are about masking up," said Edwards.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

The Mayor told FOX 5 the Mask Mayor campaign is a light-hearted way to stress the importance of wearing a mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Business owners Edwards met with Wednesday welcome the city initiative. Those we talked to had already implemented some safety measures in response to the pandemic. Denise Hafeez praised the effort.

"When the mayor says we need to mask up, we are on board with him, because we know that the masks will cut down on COVID-19. So, wearing the mask is very crucial at this point in time," Edwards said.

Jazz Club St. James Live has added shows and reduced the number of patrons admitted to their live performances to allow for social distancing.

Owner Ronald St. James was one of the first business owners to sign on to the mayor's campaign.

"If you come out to St. James Live please be reassured that we are going to do everything we can to keep you safe," said St. James.

The masked mayor will visit stores, restaurants, and other businesses throughout the city to ask them to join his campaign, and the masked crusader will distribute t-shirts and yard signs to people he sees wearing masks.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.