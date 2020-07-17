Mask exemption cards are a scam, says DOJ, ADA, FTC

More and more businesses are requiring masks before entry. Most people do it, but some have pushed back. And the FTC reports, those folks are susceptible to a scam claiming a “mask exemption card.”

Big box retailers like CVS, Target and Walmart require a face covering for entry now. Even the Atlanta Falcons have announced its limited seating, upcoming season, masks will be on or you’re out.

It’s no secret this doesn’t sit well with everyone. So, here comes the scam: For a fee, some promise to give you a mask exemption card supposedly issued by the government. According to the Federal Trade Commission, there’s no such thing. These fakes even have the DOJ seal. They are not real.

While I’ve got your attention here are a few more coronavirus-related scams to avoid.

Don’t respond to text, emails or calls about checks from the government. Ignore offers for vaccinations and home test kits. Hang up on robocalls. Do homework when asked for donations.

Finally, I have read your comments about having asthma and trouble wearing a mask. I get it. I have asthma. I went to the doctor the other day, had on a mask and started coughing. They gave me a throat lozenge. That did the trick. The heat and humidity combined with asthma can make wearing a mask annoying. So, when I go out with my mask, I pop a candy or lozenge and I’m good to go. Try that.

Lastly, are there legitimate exemptions from the Americans for Disabilities Act? According to ADA.gov, the ADA does not provide a blanket exemption to people with disabilities from complying.