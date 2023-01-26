Man recovering after shooting at DeKalb County home

article

A man is recovering in the hospital after a shooting during a domestic incident in DeKalb County, police say.

Officials with the DeKalb County Police Department tell FOX 5 that at 11:11 p.m. officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 3800 block of Maryland Drive.

At the scene, officers found a man in his 20s who had been shot.

Medics rushed the man to a nearby hospital. At last report he is expected to be OK.

Investigators believe that the shooting began with a domestic dispute.

Police have detained a woman at the scene but have not said if she will face any charges.

If you have any information about the shooting, contact the DeKalb County Police Department.