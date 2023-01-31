MARTA police sergeant shoots ex-boyfriend during fight while on duty, officials say

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate an officer-involved shooting between a MARTA police sergeant and her ex-boyfriend.

Police say the officer got into a fight with her boyfriend, and he attacked her near the Five Points MARTA station Monday night.

The officer, who has not been identified, then shot at the man, hitting him twice.

Authorities say the man got away but was eventually caught down the road on Decatur Street near Hill Street.

"She was on duty and in uniform," MARTA Police Chief Scott Kreher said. "That's another surprising aspect of this - that he's instigate a fight like this knowing that she was in her uniform and on duty."

The officer was cut and bruised during the fight.

She's expected to be OK.

The suspect is also recovering and is in police custody.

Officials have not said what charges he may be facing.