MARTA officer injured in overnight crash in SW Atlanta

article

A MARTA police officer is recovering after an overnight crash in Atlanta.

The crash happened around 12:45 a.m. on West Whitehall Street and Lee Street.

According to MARTA officials, the officer was responding to back up another officer at the Garnet Station with lights and sirens activated as they crossed through the intersection of Lee and West Whitehall streets and collided with another vehicle, causing both vehicles to leave the road and come to rest alongside the Norfolk Railroad tracks.

Both the officer and the driver of the other vehicle were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

FOX 5 cameras at the scene saw a MARTA police car with damage to its front and side.

The Atlanta Police Department is investigating the collision.