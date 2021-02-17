MARTA continues track replacement along Red, Gold lines

MARTA continues to replace track along their Red and Gold lines.

The work reached the Canterbury Junction, where the two lines converge north of Lindbergh Center on Tuesday evening.

The crews were able to remove two switches and sections of both the northbound and southbound tracks, including all wooden ties and ballast. The area will then be regraded before new ties and tracks are laid down.

Customers can either ride the free bus shuttles running between Lindbergh Center, Buckhead, and Lenox rail stations or download an Ubervoucher through the MARTAConnect program.

For more information visit itsmarta.com

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Advertisement

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.