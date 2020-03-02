MARTA bus, car collide head-on in south Atlanta

Multiple people were injured when a car and MARTA bus collided head-on Monday afternoon in south Atlanta, officials said.

The accident happened around 12:36 p.m. at the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and Macon Drive.

MARTA bus and car collide in south Atlanta.

According to MARTA, six people on the bus and the driver of the car were injured. They said bus passengers would be picked up by the next bus on the route and taken to their destinations.