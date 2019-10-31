MARTA Breeze Card issues

Some MARTA riders faced a problem reloading their Breeze Cards this week.

It's an issue that has plagued MARTA riders for more than a week.

The problem centered around debit and credit card processing.

Glitches took the system offline for hours at a time in some cases resulting in delays for customers across the system.

MARTA's said the system has now stabilized.

FOX 5 News reached out to MARTA about the issue.

MARTA's spokeswoman said the outages were caused by a new cloud-based processing service that handles Breeze Card transactions.

According to MARTA, they advise riders to have a little cash on hand to reload their cards just in case the credit card processing fails.