Marjorie Taylor Greene says she reported Jimmy Kimmel to DC police over Will Smith joke

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she has asked the Capitol Police to investigate a joke made about her by late night talk show host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel.

In a tweet Wednesday afternoon, Greene posted a clip of Kimmel's monologue on his show "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

The clip, which has been viewed over 2 million times, shows Kimmel talking about how Greene argued that Sens. Lis Murkowoski, Susan Collins, and Mitt Romney were "pro-pedophile" after they announced their decision to support Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court.

After calling Greene a "Klan mom," Kimmel referenced the slap at the Oscars, saying, "where is Will Smith when you really need him?"

"ABC, this threat of violence against me by Jimmy Kimmel has been filed with the Capitol Police," Greene tweeted.

Kimmel responded by tweeting "Officer? I would like to report a joke."

Greene recently filed a lawsuit asking a judge to allow her to run for reelection after a group of voters challenged her eligibility, arguing that she helped facilitate the Jan. 6, 2021 riot.

Free Speech for People, a national election and campaign finance reform group, filed the challenge March 24 on behalf of the group of voters. A hearing before an administrative law judge has been set for April 13.