Utah governor says Taylor Greene's 'national divorce' proposal is 'evil'

Utah Governor Spencer Cox, a Republican, denounced Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s "national divorce" proposal as "evil."

The far-right congresswoman suggested a split in the union based on party lines on Monday as the nation celebrated Presidents' Day.

Cox, a moderate Republican, blasted Taylor Greene’s proposal on Twitter the same day the congresswoman made her post.

"This rhetoric is destructive and wrong and—honestly—evil," Cox wrote. "We don’t need a divorce, we need marriage counseling."

"And we need elected leaders that don’t profit by tearing us apart," Cox continued. "We can disagree without hate."

"Healthy conflict was critical to our nation’s founding and survival," the governor added.

Cox’s comments came in response to Tayor Greene’s tweet calling for "a national divorce" between Republican and Democrat states.

"We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government," Greene tweeted, going on to claim that everyone she talks to "says this."

"From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrat’s traitorous America Last policies, we are done," Greene wrote.

The Georgia firebrand’s comments were par for the course for Greene, whose previous statements have landed her in hot water among Democrats and even GOP leadership.

