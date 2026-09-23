Marietta's Theatre in the Square stages recent Tony winner 'Ragtime'

The Brief "Ragtime" is set to open this Friday, September 25th, at Marietta's Theatre in the Square. The musical is based on the acclaimed novel by E. L. Doctorow, and features both fictional characters and historical figures in a sweeping story of Americans in the early 20th century. A recent Broadway revival of "Ragtime" took home four Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical.



Just a little over three months ago, a new Broadway production of "Ragtime" took home four Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical.

Now, audiences in Marietta will get the chance to experience this epic show, thanks to Marietta's Theatre in the Square.

"Ragtime" is set to open this Friday, September 25th, with performances continuing through October 11th, at Marietta's Theatre in the Square (11 Whitlock Avenue Southwest). Originally produced on Broadway in 1998, the musical is based on the acclaimed novel by E. L. Doctorow, and features both fictional characters and historical figures in a sweeping story of Americans in the early 20th century. Specifically, the show centers on three groups of people — white, Black, and immigrant — and their experiences chasing the "American Dream." The show’s score was composed by Stephen Flaherty with lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, and the book was written by Terrence McNally.

For "Ragtime" showtimes and ticket information, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning at Marietta's Theatre in the Square, chatting with the cast and crew of the show and getting a first look…and listen!