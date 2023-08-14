Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 9:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
4
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 10:00 AM EDT until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Heat Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM EDT until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Heat Advisory
from MON 10:00 AM EDT until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Barrow County

Marietta's famed Big Chicken celebrates 60th birthday

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 6:52AM
Marietta
FOX 5 Atlanta

Celebrating the Big Chicken's 60th birthday

For 60 years, the Big Chicken has been enticing hungry diners at the intersection of Cobb Parkway and Roswell Road.

MARIETTA, Ga. - Marietta's Big Chicken is celebrating the big 6-0 this year, and the city came out to celebrate.

The city held a special ceremony Sunday to honor the iconic landmark.

A local choir sang the national anthem, and the mayor of Marietta addressed the crowd as well.

Standing at the intersection of Cobb Parkway and Roswell Road - the Big Chicken was added to the original restaurant on the spot, Johnny Reb’s Chick-Chuck-‘N’-Shake, in 1963. It was turned into a KFC in 1974 after the original owner sold the restaurant to his brother.

The big bird stands 56 feet tall and has a moving beak and eyes.

And like many when they grow older, the Big Chicken has had some work done. The original white body was painted red.

The bird has undergone two major renovations - one in 1993 after it was damaged in a storm and one in 2017.

If you want to celebrate the bird, or if you're just hungry for some fried chicken and mashed potatoes, you can find it at 12 Cobb Parkway.

There's even a little gift shop so you can pick up all your Big Chicken-related swag.