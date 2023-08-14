Marietta's famed Big Chicken celebrates 60th birthday

Marietta's Big Chicken is celebrating the big 6-0 this year, and the city came out to celebrate.

The city held a special ceremony Sunday to honor the iconic landmark.

A local choir sang the national anthem, and the mayor of Marietta addressed the crowd as well.

Standing at the intersection of Cobb Parkway and Roswell Road - the Big Chicken was added to the original restaurant on the spot, Johnny Reb’s Chick-Chuck-‘N’-Shake, in 1963. It was turned into a KFC in 1974 after the original owner sold the restaurant to his brother.

The big bird stands 56 feet tall and has a moving beak and eyes.

And like many when they grow older, the Big Chicken has had some work done. The original white body was painted red.

The bird has undergone two major renovations - one in 1993 after it was damaged in a storm and one in 2017.

If you want to celebrate the bird, or if you're just hungry for some fried chicken and mashed potatoes, you can find it at 12 Cobb Parkway.

There's even a little gift shop so you can pick up all your Big Chicken-related swag.