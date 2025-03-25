Marietta woman competing to dance in Ciera's next music video

A dynamic dancer from Marietta has made it to the semi-finals of Ciara's "Dance Icon" competition, and she needs your help to get to the top spot.

Keive Gordon has over a decade of experience in jazz, tap, ballet, African, hip-hop, modern, and lyrical dance.

What we know:

She's currently in seventh place, and only the dancer who is in the lead advances to the final.

The finalists will get the opportunity to perform in front of Ciara and her choreographer, Jamaica Craft, with a grand prize of starring in the pop star's newest music video and $20,000.

What they're saying:

Gordon says winning would prove that dance has no limits, no matter the body type.

"I’ve worked my whole life to get to this moment, but now I need my community to push me to the top," she said. "This is not just about me—it is about proving that talent and passion outshine any stereotype."

What you can do:

You can vote for Gordon daily on the competition's website.