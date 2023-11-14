Man hit by car, killed while crossing road in Marietta

A man walking along Powder Springs Road in Marietta was hit and killed in an early morning crash. The Cobb County Police Department Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit is investigating.

It happened at the intersection with Curtis Lane just before 5 a.m.

Police say 40-year-old Antario D. Robertson of Marietta was driving a silver 2015 Mercedes Benz ML350, traveling south in the left lane of Powder Springs Road when he collided with a crossing pedestrian, 58-year-old Henry J. Ducre.

Ducre was reportedly outside of a crosswalk when it happened. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Robertson was uninjured.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with additional information on it is asked to contact investigators at 770-499-3987.