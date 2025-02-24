'Good boy': Marietta police mourn loss of beloved retired K9 officer

article

The Brief The Marietta Police Department announced that one of its former K-9 officers had died over the weekend. K9 Atos joined the police department in 2015 and retired in 2022. Atos spent his retirement lounging around the house of his former handler and is remembered for his goofy and loyal nature.



The Marietta Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its former K-9 officers.

Officials announced on Facebook that retired K9 Atos died on Sunday morning.

What we know:

Born on Oct. 29, 2013, Atos began his career with the police department in March 2015 as one of the organization's officers trained in narcotics detection, tracking, evidence recovery and criminal apprehension.

Atos was originally paired with Officer Ray Figueroa. After Figueroa was promoted to sergeant in 2019, Atos began working with Officer Aaron Johnson.

After his retirement in June 2022, Atos went to stay with Johnson and his family.

K9 Atos (Marietta Police Department)

"He enjoyed his final days in retirement with Officer Johnson and his family while lounging around the yard and house," the department wrote.

What we don't know:

Officials have not shared the former K9 officer's cause of death.

What they're saying:

Officials described Atos as "loyal, dedicated, goofy, and sweet."

"Rest in peace over that rainbow bridge, Atos. You were both a fine police officer and a good boy," the department said.