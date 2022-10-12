Marietta police investigating fatal car crash

The Marietta police said they are investigating a pedestrian-car collision that killed a man late Tuesday night.

The department's Selective Traffic Enforcement Program, or STEP Unit, is putting together the pieces to determine what happened in front of the Marietta Park & Ride Lot on South Marietta Parkway.

An initial investigation showed that 58-year-old Benancio Lasarte of Marietta was crossing the parkway at a crosswalk when a 2007 Nissan Murano driven by 64-year-old Leopoldo Castillo of Smyrna came flying into him.

Lasarte was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital where he died.

The STEP Unit said they are continuing their investigation and ask that anyone with information on the crash to contact Officer Bedford at 770-794-5364.