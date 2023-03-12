Expand / Collapse search
Marietta hit-and-run hospitalizes two construction workers with life-threatening injuries

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Marietta
FOX 5 Atlanta

MARIETTA, Ga. - Two construction workers who were hit by a driver who failed to yield to the lane closure they were setting up are now fighting for their lives in Grady Memorial Hospital.

The Marietta Police Department's Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit is investigating that life-threatening pedestrian collision. They said it took place Mar. 12 at around 1:40 a.m. on Roswell Road under the I-75 overpass.

Jimmy Varraza, 38, and Oscar Aguilar, 28, both of Metro Atlanta were identified as the victims. They were setting up a traffic arrow board to show drivers the lane was closed.

Officials said a gray 2019 Volkswagen Jetta traveling eastbound failed to yield to the lane closure, smashed into the arrow board and hit both of the pedestrian construction workers.

They said the driver then exited his vehicle and fled on foot before first responders could arrive.

Both victims were transported to the hospital to recover from the serious injuries they sustained.

Investigators are still searching for that driver.

Anyone with any information on this incident is encouraged to reach out to the Marietta Police Department at 770-794-5364.