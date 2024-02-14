Marietta man struck outside crosswalk Tuesday on Powder Spring Street

A 38-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured around 7:12 p.m. Feb. 13 when he was struck by a 2010 Honda CR-V while crossing Powder Spring Street south of Sandtown Road, according to Marietta Police Department.

MPD says Roberto Castillo was not in a crosswalk when he was struck. The driver of the Honda stayed on the scene and cooperated with police. Castillo was transported to Kennestone Hospital.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information regarding the collision is urged to contact MPD's Selective Traffic Enforcement Program's Sgt. Miller 770-794-5344.