Marietta favorite Hamp and Harry’s get a travel-themed makeover

The Brief Hamp and Harry’s on the Marietta Square is hosting a summer pop-up experience called "Destination: A Passport to Adventure," which invites visitors to dine in four destinations: Bali, Thailand, Montauk, and the Amalfi Coast. Each section of the restaurant is themed after one of the travel destinations, which means diners can "visit" a new place for the price of a lunch or dinner! Hamp and Harry’s has become a lunch, brunch, and dinner favorite since opening back in 2021, and is the creation of Scott McCray and Scott Kerns.



Just as the world is about to come to Metro Atlanta to celebrate the World Cup, a Marietta fixture is about to send its patrons on a trip around the globe!

Hamp and Harry’s on the Marietta Square is hosting a summer pop-up experience called "Destination: A Passport to Adventure," which invites visitors to dine in four destinations: Bali, Thailand, Montauk, and the Amalfi Coast — and this morning on Good Day Atlanta, we packed our bags for a delicious round trip! Hamp and Harry’s has become a lunch, brunch, and dinner favorite since opening back in 2021, and is the creation of Scott McCray and Scott Kerns (of other popular restaurants including McCray’s Tavern). Considering the guys met in Hilton Head while attending the University of South Carolina, it makes sense that Hamp and Harry’s features plenty of Southern and coastal bar-inspired dishes.

Aside from the food, Hamp and Harry’s has also become known for its full schedule of special events and pop-ups. Located right upstairs from the restaurant is The High Note, an intimate live music venue which also hosts "Movie Nights" during which popular hits are screened and paired with food and drinks. Recent themed pop-ups include an immersive "The Wizard of Oz" activation, complete with a yellow brick road and the appearance of costumed characters.

Hamp and Harry’s is located at 168 Roswell Street in Marietta, and regular hours are 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Tuesdays through Thursdays, 11:00 a.m. to midnight on Fridays, 10:00 a.m. to midnight on Saturdays, and 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Sundays. For more information and to check out the menu, click here.

Of course, we’re big fans of summer travel here at Good Day Atlanta — so, we couldn’t wait to spend a morning "globe-trotting" at Hamp and Harry’s. Click the video player in this article to check it out!