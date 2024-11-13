Marietta City Schools to implement state-of-the-art weapon detectors

The Brief Superintendent Dr. Grant Rivera announces plans for the installation of weapon detectors in Marietta City Schools during a virtual community town hall. Concerned parents support the initiative for enhanced security measures following recent incidents, including a mass shooting at Apalachee High School. The proposed security plan includes weapon detectors for students in grades six to twelve and utilizes AI weapons detection integrated with the existing network of 750 cameras on school campuses. The technology, already in use at the stadium for football games, will be expanded to schools to allow for efficient and non-intrusive screening. Additional school resource officers are also expected to be present in school hallways in the coming weeks as part of the security increase.



Weapon detectors will likely be coming to Marietta City Schools in the near future. On Wednesday night, Superintendent Dr. Grant Rivera laid out the plans for additional security measures in a virtual community town hall.

"Obviously, weapons are getting into the schools," said Lennita Hart.

Like most parents, Hart is concerned about her child's safety at school. The mass shooting at Apalachee High School in September heightened her fears about guns in classrooms.

"We're watching it happen all over the world, not just here, it is happening, so anything they can provide that will make our children safe, they need to do it," said Hart.

She is encouraged that Marietta City Schools are planning to strengthen their security. Superintendent Rivera says they are adding to the layers of security they already have in place. He wants students in sixth through twelfth grades to pass through weapon detectors when they walk into school.

"Students walk through and if it alerts, we would check further, we would check a bag. We believe it is something we could use in our buildings that allows students to efficiently pass through so they can get to class, and they won't be late to school," said Superintendent Rivera.

This type of weapon detector is already used at the stadium for football games.

In addition to adding these to the schools, there are plans to go high-tech with AI weapons detection to be used with the 750 cameras that are already in place on school campuses.

"Artificial Intelligence weapons detection can take a lot of different forms. The technology is evolving rapidly, but from our perspective, it allows us to integrate seamlessly into the existing cameras we have across all of our school campuses," said Superintendent Rivera.

"I like AI technology, I think it's very advanced, I think it's very effective," said Kate Viola, a parent.

There will also be more school resources officers walking the halls in the coming weeks.

Parents say anything schools can do to protect students and staff is helpful.

"I think it's a good idea as a parent, it will make me feel more secure," said Viola.