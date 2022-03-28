Marietta business owners serve up sweets and support

We love our sweet tea here in Georgia. But one local shop in Marietta takes the tea and the sweetness to the next level, thanks to a menu inspired by international flavors.

We spent the morning gobbling up the smoothies, crepes, waffles, rolled ice cream and boba tea at Nom Station, a family-owned sweet shop on Windy Hill Road in Marietta. Owner Vicky Wissutay says the focus on treats from Thailand and Taiwan means importing many of the ingredients directly from those counties, in an effort to serve up the most authentic flavors possible. The Nom Station menu includes several varieties of milk and fruit tea, rolled ice cream, sweet crepes (like the French Kiss, with fresh strawberry) and even salads.

But another focus for Wissutay is to support other businesses — especially those owned by women. To that end, Nom Station occasionally host pop-ups with businesses like Soupbelly (owned by Candy Hom) and Milla's Macarons (owned by Karly Giang).

We got a chance to taste-test creations from all three of the businesses this morning, during our live segments at Nom Station. The shop is located at 3000 Windy Hill Road, Suite 162, in Marietta. Current hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays through Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Click the video player in this article for a peek at our morning inside Nom Station!

