Marietta approves ordnance requiring special licenses for adult businesses

The Marietta City Council voted unanimously to overhaul the city's sex-shop law. It would mandate adult-entertainment businesses apply for special licenses.

The council approved the ordinance on Wednesday. The new regulation creates a new, special license for adult establishments. Employees would also have to get a special license from the city to work at the business.

This unfolds as the city fights with Tokyo Valentino, a sex-oriented shop located along Cobb Parkway.

The store accuses the city of targeting them. The city suspended the shop’s license in 2020, but they stayed open. Tokyo Valentino is appealing. They also filed a federal lawsuit claiming Marietta is violating their first amendment rights.

Mayor Steve Tumlin denied the accusation.

"I don’t think so," he responded when FOX 5 asked if the city is unfairly targeting Tokyo Valentino.

Marlene Miller supports the new rule

"I’m for it," she said. "It’s close to neighborhoods where kids are."

Cary Wiggins, the lawyer for Tokyo Valentino, said in a written statement:

"Our client has operated a high-end, boutique store for years without any hint of creating real-world problems (e.g., crime, lower property values). If the city wishes to update its ordinances, that’s fine. But it should do so without re-winding the clock to the social mores of 1950."