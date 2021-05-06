Man's 2nd date goes viral after roommate asks Diamondbacks to spy on pair at game

A man on a second date at the Arizona Diamondbacks game unexpectedly went viral after his roommate tweeted at the MLB team to locate the pair for an update on how things were going.

YouTuber Connor Buckley tweeted at the Diamondbacks to see if he could get a real-time look at the two, who attended Saturday’s loss to the Colorado Rockies.

"Hey @Dbacks my roommate is on a date 6 rows above home plate. Any chance we could tell the camera man to zoom out a bit so I can see how it’s going???" Buckley tweeted Saturday.

"He’s wearing a red Dbacks spring training shirt and I think the girl is wearing green.. I really hope he didn’t lie about his seats," Buckley added in a follow-up tweet.

The Diamondbacks’ social media team delivered, who proceeded to provide updates on the pair in a back-and-forth Twitter exchange.

"Body language looks good — they seem comfortable. They just laughed too. Stay tuned for more…" the team’s account replied.

The Diamondbacks account eventually shared a photo of his roommate and female date on the jumbotron.

The team later gave the second-date duo a couple of game-used baseballs "to remember the occasion."

"But the question on everyone’s mind: is there gonna be a third date??" the Diamondbacks asked.

The friend, named Matthew or @MBooneHD on Twitter, thanked the team for giving the pair "an unforgettable night" and confirmed there would, in fact, be a third date with the woman.

Other Arizona professional sports teams got in on the love story. On Wednesday, the Arizona Coyotes followed up with a photo of the two on their third date.

"Hey @Suns, wanna make sure there's a fourth?" the ice hockey team wrote.

Buckley and his roommate later talked about all of the attention the date received on the 40 Before Noon podcast, saying none of the spying had been planned.

"It was not fake. It was not set up," Matthew said in the episode posted Monday. He added that his date at first was in "a bit of shock at what was going on."

"Overall, I haven’t really talked to her that much about it... I think it went well," he said.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.